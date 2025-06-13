Nicolle Wallace Calls Out Fox’s ‘Propaganda in Real Time’ Supporting ICE Barbie’s ‘Lie’

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace ripped Fox News for not pushing back on Kristi Noem’s “lie” that California Sen. Alex Padilla didn’t identify himself during her press conference Thursday.

Padilla did announce who he was. Yet he was still forcibly removed from the room, wrestled to the ground, and handcuffed, video shows.

Noem also claimed that the handcuffing process stopped “when he finally identified himself,” but video also shows Padilla being handcuffed on the ground in the hallway well after he had announced his name in the room where Noem was speaking. ADVERTISEMENT

Wallace began her show by bringing attention to Noem’s “lie” and Fox News’ role in it.

“It’s not often that you get to see the propaganda forming in real time,” the Deadline: White House anchor said, noting that video of Padilla’s encounter with Noem had been circulating before Noem’s 3:30 p.m. interview on The Story With Martha MacCallum.

“And the video shows Senator Alex Padilla saying, quote, ‘I’m Senator Alex Padilla. I’m Senator Alex Padilla.’ I don’t know who interviewed Kristi Noem, but Kristi Noem tells this lie, quote, ‘He didn’t identify himself,’” Wallace said.

“The lie isn’t corrected. So now millions of people—that network has a huge audience—heard that lie,” she went on.

MacCallum’s weekday show averaged just over 1.8 million total viewers last month, according to Adweek.

California Senator Alex Padilla is pushed out of the room as Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem holds a news conference in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 12, 2025. David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

Wallace turned to former Obama adviser Ben Rhodes, asking, “What is the role of propaganda and unchecked, uncorrected lies in the media in an autocratic lunge?”

Rhodes compared Fox to Russian state television.

“In Russia, what you have if you watch television, all you see is an alternative reality that is not reality. It is the reality that the regime wants you to think is reality,” he said. “That is what Fox News is. It is no different than the state media that we see in places like Russia.”

Just two days ago, Fox News was caught deceptively editing a video on Jesse Watters Primetime in order to make Donald Trump look good at the expense of California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

While Fox’s MacCallum didn’t push back on Noem’s comments, others in the press quickly called out Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin for trying out the same narrative.

Democratic Senator Alex Padilla was forcibly removed from the room after interrupting a news conference with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in Los Angeles on June 12, 2025. He was then forced to the ground and handcuffed by officers in the hallway. Patrick Fallon/AFP via Getty Images