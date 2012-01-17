Nigeria Ends Strike

CHEAT SHEET
A partial victory for Nigerian protesters came Monday after a weeklong general strike. President Goodluck Jonathan announced on Monday his decision to partly restore the fuel subsidy that he'd suddenly cut. Under the agreement, Nigeria's gas prices will drop to $2.27 a gallon from $3.50—though still far above the previous price of $1.70. Jonathan's decision to end the country's $8 billion fuel subsidy and effectively double the cost of gas enraged Nigerians, three fourths of whom live on about a dollar a day.