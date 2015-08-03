Nigeria Frees 178 People from Boko Haram

Nigeria’s army rescued 178 people from the Islamist terror group Boko Haram and destroyed several camps in northeastern Borno state, according to a military statement released Sunday. The army said 101 of those rescued were children, 67 others were women, and 10 were men. Troops also captured a Boko Haram commander and the Nigerian air force reported killing “a large number” of militants, according to the statement. The announcement follows last week’s rescue of 71 hostages. Boko Haram has abducted at least 2,000 women and girls since the beginning of 2014, including 219 girls who are still missing after they were kidnapped from their school last year. The kidnapping sparked an international outcry, inspiring the hashtag #BringBackOurGirls to call attention to the incident.
