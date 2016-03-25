Nigerian Army: We Rescued 800 Hostages From Boko Haram

CHEAT SHEET
The Nigerian army claims it rescued more than 800 hostages from the clutches of militant group Boko Haram. In a statement, the country's military said the rescues came Tuesday during a "spectacular clearance operation" in the northeastern state of Borno—the same state where 200 schoolgirls were kidnapped by the Islamists two years ago. According to NPR, the military claims 520 of the hostages were rescued in Kusumma, while the other 309 were rescued in raids across 11 other villages. There is currently no independent verification of the government's claims.