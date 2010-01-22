Nigeria's Holy War

Over 400 people are dead in less than a week in violence between Muslims and Christians in the Nigerian city of Jos and the country's government is cracking down. The country is dispatching troops to take over the city and maintain order as the latest bout of religious strife is finally beginning to subside. The cause of the violence is a subject of debate, with some attributing it to efforts to rebuild a house destroyed in previous clashes and others blaming it on an attack by Muslims on a church. “What is happening in Jos has taken the coloration of sheer wickedness and man’s inhumanity to man,” Nigerian Vice President Goodluck Jonathan said in a televised statement. “There’s absolutely no justification for this." Over 700 people were killed in a previous outbreak of sectarian violence in Jos in 2001.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
SHOP WITH SCOUTED