‘Night Court’ Actress Markie Post Dies at 70
‘loving and forgiving’
Veteran television actress Markie Post has died at the age of 70, according to her manager. She’d battled cancer prior to her death. “For us, our pride is in who she was in addition to acting; a person who made elaborate cakes for friends, sewed curtains for first apartments and showed us how to be kind, loving and forgiving in an often harsh world,” her family said in a statement. Best known for her role in the NBC sitcom Night Court, Post enjoyed a seven-year run that lasted until 1992. She also starred in There’s Something About Mary in 1998 before appearing regularly in shows like Chicago P.D. and Scrubs, among many others. Charlie Robinson, a clerk who appeared in Night Court, also died last month, the New York Post reports.