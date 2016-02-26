NIH Shirks on Releasing Research Chimps

Though hundreds of research chimpanzees were promised to be retired by the National Institutes of Health to a sanctuary following invasive medical experiments, only seven have received their due in the three years since the government research facility announced the move. The chimps have allegedly been in Texas and New Mexico labs, where they’ve been deliberately infected with diseases like hepatitis. Many have died in their 25-square-feet pens before making it to the sanctuaries near Shreveport, Louisiana.