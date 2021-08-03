Save Up to 50% Off on Nike Favorite Right Now
Right around this time, brands start having Back to School sales, which is great for people who may not be going back to school, too. In fact, Nike is having a Back to School sale and I for one, am all over it. The brand is taking up to 50% off some of our favorite items, including running shoes and workout gear. To help you parse through all of the deals, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites.
Renew Run: These running shoes are softer than soft. They have a dual-density midsole with Lunar foam underfoot, and a breathable mesh upper to help keep you secure and comfortable with each step.
Renew Run
42% Off
Dri-FIT Swoosh Bra: Made with wide straps, this sustainably made bra feels secure and snug, and is made with smooth, lightweight fabric that wicks sweat to keep you dry, even during the most intense workouts.
Dri-FIT Swoosh Bra
16% Off
Revolution 5:Ultra-lightweight and breathable, these shoes boast a minimalist design that is great for runs, or just walks to the store. If you’re looking for a do-it-all shoe, this is it.
Revolution 5
16% Off
Flex Training Shorts: These shorts are made for doing just about anything in. Made with 2-way stretch fabric and sweat wicking technology, these will keep you dry during any workout and move with your body no matter where you’re headed.
Flex Training Shorts
14% Off
