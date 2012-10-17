Nike Drops Lance Armstrong, Karl Lagerfeld Equates Retirement with Death

Nike Ends Relationship with Lance Armstrong: Nike has announced that they’ve terminated their contract with Lance Armstrong and have released a scathing statement to mark the occasion. “Due to the seemingly insurmountable evidence that Lance Armstrong participated in doping and misled Nike for more than a decade, it is with great sadness that we have terminated our contract with him,” they said. Armstrong stepped down from his position as chairman of Livestrong today, but Nike has pledged that they will continue to support the charity even in his absence [WWD].

Lagerfeld thinks retirement means death: Karl Lagerfeld has silenced all of those retirement rumors (he’s 79) by telling Vogue UK that retiring essentially means death: “Why should I stop working? If I do, I’ll die and it’ll all be finished.” He also had something to say about people who work in offices, “There’s something boring about people who have to go to an office for a living…I’m lucky to work in the most perfect of conditions. I can do what I want in all kinds of areas.” Yes, being the creative director of Chanel would likely allow anyone that privilege [Vogue UK].

Target and Neiman Marcus release collaboration details: The bounty of Target’s (bizarre) holiday collaboration with Neiman Marcus has been released, and all fifty items are getting a lot of buzz. The range includes contributions from Oscar de la Renta, Derek Lam, Jason Wu, Marchesa, and more with prices ranging from $19.99 for a Rodarte ornament to $499 for an Alice + Olivia bicycle. The merch will go on sale December 1 and will be promoted with Craig McDean-shot campaign staring Karlie Kloss. Click through to see the entire lookbook [Fashionista].