Nikki Bella Requests Custody of Son Amid Divorce from ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Hubby
Former wrestler Nikki Bella is requesting legal and physical custody of the four-year-old son she shares with dancer husband Artem Chigvintsev. TMZ was the first to report the custody request after Bella filed for divorce on Wednesday. The couple’s divorce comes on the heels of Chigvintsev’s arrest for domestic violence at the end of August. During the Aug. 29 incident, the outlet reported that Chigvintsev called paramedics only to call back and request that they not come. When police arrived on the scene, the Dancing With the Stars pro was taken into custody and charged. A later released 911 call revealed Chigvintsev accused Bella of throwing shoes at him. It is still unclear as to what went down, and neither party has gone into detail. In their divorce docs, Bella says that irreconcilable differences are the reason for the split and blocked the court from giving her or Chigvintsev spousal support. While she wants custody, she is okay with her ex having visitation rights.