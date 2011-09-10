Nikki Haley Apologizes for ‘Little Girl’ Comment

South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley apologized Saturday after calling a reporter who wrote a critical article a “little girl” earlier in the week. Renee Dudley of the Charleston Post and Courier wrote an article criticizing Haley and other state officials for spending $127,000 of taxpayer money on a trip to Europe, which officials said was aimed at bringing jobs to South Carolina. During an appearance on Laura Ingraham’s radio show, Haley said, “God bless that little girl at The Post and Courier. I mean, her job is to try and create conflict.” She later apologized, saying, “The story painted a grossly inaccurate picture and was unprofessionally done, but my ‘little girl’ comment was inappropriate and I regret that. Everyone can have a bad day. I’ll forgive her bad story, if she’ll forgive my poor choice of words.” Dudley, who is 25, has not yet responded.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
SHOP WITH SCOUTED