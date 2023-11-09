Nikki Haley: I ‘Showed a Lot of Restraint’ in Calling Ramaswamy ‘Scum’
MIND YOUR MOUTH
Nikki Haley thinks she could’ve gone even harder on Vivek Ramaswamy after she branded him “scum” Wednesday night during the third Republican presidential primary debate. “That was showing a lot of restraint, that’s all I’ll say,” she said on Fox News on Thursday morning. During a heated exchange about whether to ban TikTok, Ramaswamy, who is pro-TikTok, called out Haley, who wants to ban TikTok, for ridiculing his use of the platform when her own daughter uses it. “So you might want to take care of your family first,” he said, prompting Haley to explode. “Leave my daughter out of your voice,” she fumed, later adding, “You’re just scum.” On Thursday morning, she told Fox: “My daughter’s 25 years old, we’ve got big issues happening in the world... this is not the time that you need to have, you know, these personal hits.” She called the potshot unnecessary and argued it “says more about him than it does about me.”