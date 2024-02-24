Haley Speaks Out on Chances of Becoming Trump’s VP
NOT SECOND FIDDLE
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley says there is no chance she will be Donald Trump’s vice president if he wins the GOP nomination. Haley told Fox News that she was not interested in the job. “The problem when people say, ‘Why is she doing this? Why is she doing that?’ At first, they were like, ‘She’s doing this because she wants to be vice president.’ I think we’ve pretty much settled that. I’ve said it for months, it’s done. I wouldn’t be doing this if I was worried about a political future," she added. “I would’ve gotten out already. I’m doing this trying to wake up our country.” Trump has said his short list for VP includes Ron DeSantis, Tim Scott, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem, Bryon Donalds and Tulsi Gabbard. He has ruled out selecting Haley. Her comments come as she face the Republican primary Saturday in her home state of South Carolina. She has already lost the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary to Trump.