Nikki Haley to Vivek Ramaswamy During GOP Debate: 'You're Just Scum'

Almost exactly an hour into the third Republican presidential debate Wednesday night, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, once again, had enough of Vivek Ramaswamy.

During a heated exchange about whether to ban TikTok—Vivek is the only 2024 GOP candidate on the platform, and Haley wants to ban it—Ramaswamy invoked Haley’s daughter. Predictably, all hell broke loose.

“In the last debate, she made fun of me, actually, for joining TikTok,” Ramaswamy said. “Well, her own daughter was actually using the app for a long time. So you might want to take care of your family first.”

As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis awkwardly stood between the two, Haley waved her finger at Ramaswamy and told him to “leave my daughter out of your voice.”

Ramaswamy continued with his answer, while Haley could audibly be heard saying, “You’re just scum.”

TikTok was also the subject at hand when Haley and Ramaswamy tangled the first time around in September, where she told the 38-year-old, “every time I hear you, I feel a little bit dumber for what you say.”

Ramaswamy also caught a stray from moderator Hugh Hewitt, who told Haley that moderators don’t get to respond to personal attacks—referring to a bizarre maneuver early on when he attacked fellow moderator Kristen Welker over past coverage of the Russia investigation—but that Haley could take additional time to go after Ramaswamy.