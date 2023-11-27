Nine Captive Children Expected to Be Released by Hamas on Monday

The Israel-Hamas truce will be extended for two days, a spokesperson for the Qatari Foreign Ministry said Monday.

“The State of Qatar announces, as part of the ongoing mediation, an agreement has been reached to extend the humanitarian truce for an additional two days in the Gaza Strip,” Dr. Majed Al-Ansari, the Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman, said in a statement shared on X, or Twitter.

The White House National Security Council coordinator, John Kirby, confirmed the extension in a briefing with reporters Monday.

Twenty hostages are expected to be released over the next two days, Kirby said. Americans may be a part of that group, he added, noting,“we're going to be watching closely to see if any Americans are in that group.”

“Hamas has committed to releasing another 20 women and children over the next two days,” Kirby said.

Israel is expecting nine children and two mothers to be released next, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The Qatari spokesperson had previously announced efforts were ongoing to extend the truce. The intention is to allow for more aide delivery into Gaza and to usher in the release of more hostages.

“Efforts are now ongoing towards extending the humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip for two additional days,” the statement said.

Egyptian security sources had previously said the truce might be extended as well, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The news comes as Hamas has released hostages in recent days in exchange for a release of Palestinian prisoners in Israel.

Dr. Majed Al-Ansari said that Qatar is hopeful that a truce extension would lead to a more permanent ceasefire and “stop the blood of civilians.”

On Sunday, Hamas released 17 hostages, including Abigail Edan, a four-year-old American.

Liz Hirsh Naftali and Noa Naftali, the great aunt and cousin of Edan, said they hoped this was a sign that the release of more hostages could be secured.

“We hoped and prayed today would come. There are no words to express our relief and gratitude that Abigail is safe and coming home. Thank you to President Biden and his dedicated team; thank you to the Qatari government and other informal actors who are involved in securing Abigail’s release and reuniting other hostages with their loved ones. Today’s release proves that it’s possible. We can get all hostages back home,” they said in a statement shared with The Daily Beast. “We have to keep pushing. We will continue to stand with the families of all the hostages still held captive, and we remain committed as ever to securing their safe and swift return.”