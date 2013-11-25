Nine Killed in Benghazi Clashes

CHEAT SHEET
At least nine people were killed in Benghazi Monday morning in clashes between the army and the Islamic militant group Ansar al-Sharia, who are suspected of orchestrating the killing of U.S. ambassador Christopher Stevens and three others in September 2012. Casualties were reported on both sides, and acting Interior Minister Sidiq Abdel-Karim told Libya TV that 49 people were also injured. The violence began at a checkpoint manned by Ansar al-Sharia, when a civilian was stopped for having a gun. The clashes spread into Benghazi, with the army driving around the city in the afternoon, telling residents to stay indoors. “This is the end of Ansar al-Sharia,” a source told the BBC.