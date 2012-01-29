Nine Killed in Syria Clashes

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Associated Press
At least nine people were killed when clashes erupted between the Syrian military and groups of Army defectors on the eastern edge of Damascus Sunday, as government forces sent more tanks rolling into the area. Fighting has intensified over the weekend, bringing the violence close to the capital city a day after the Arab League suspended operations for its observers. Nearly 100 people have been killed since a spike in violence that began Thursday.