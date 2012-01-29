CHEAT SHEET

    Nine Killed in Syria Clashes

    STR / AP Photo

    At least nine people were killed when clashes erupted between the Syrian military and groups of Army defectors on the eastern edge of Damascus Sunday, as government forces sent more tanks rolling into the area. Fighting has intensified over the weekend, bringing the violence close to the capital city a day after the Arab League suspended operations for its observers. Nearly 100 people have been killed since a spike in violence that began Thursday.

