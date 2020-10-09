CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Nine People Who Attended Trump’s Minnesota Rally Have Tested Positive for the Coronavirus

    INFECTIOUS ENTHUSIASM

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter

    Stephen Maturen/Getty

    Nine people who attended President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Bemidji, Minnesota last month have since tested positive for the new coronavirus. Two were hospitalized, and one is still in intensive care. It is nearly impossible to say with certainty that attendees were infected at the political gathering, and one person was already infectious while attending, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Health. Two others reported attending a protest that sprang up in response to the rally. However, the president’s cavalier attitude towards the virus has led him to urge his supporters to remove their masks and gather in groups larger than recommended by public health authorities. By contrast, former Vice President Joe Biden has eschewed big rallies out of caution against the virus. The commander in chief plans to resume rallies Monday after he recovers from his own COVID-19 infection.

    Read it at Politico