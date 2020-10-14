This All-In-One Gadget Does Everything Except Mise en Place

Take 44% off the Ninja Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe

This all-in-one can pressure cook, air fry, dehydrate, and more. Cook meat from frozen to tender in under 20 minutes.

Shop the rest of our Prime Day deal picks here.

When it comes to cooking, are you the kind of person that wants everything done for them? Well, you’re in luck because in 2020 that’s possible. The Ninja Foodi is a 9-in-1 kitchen device that can act as a pressure cooker, broiler, dehydrator, slow cook, air fryer, and more. All you really need to do is get the ingredients. Grab one while it’s on sale for Prime Day.

Ninja Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker Down from $200 Buy on Amazon $ 150 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.