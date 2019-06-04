1. Stealthy Like Air Fryer
Kitchen Appliance Icon Ninja Has an Air Fryer and It’s on Sale Today for $72
I’m a huge fan of air fryers and have personally cooked in their various manifestations, from the ubiquitous, straight-shooting basket variety to the rotating cylinder and on to the all-in-one. And so I was quick to get to writing about Ninja’s take on the countertop basket air fryer, which today is marked down to $72 on Amazon, a 27% discount from its typical price. And the ratings on this marked down air fryer really seal the deal: More than 800 reviewers left the Ninja a 4.7-star average rating. But on top of the high quality and solid reviews you’d expect from any Ninja product, the 4-quart non-stick basket in this air fryer is coated in ceramic for even heat distribution and a base for your food that will last for years. A multi-layer rack is around for you to use if you want to lay down some sliced fruit or meats for dehydrating or if you want to simply vertically stack more chicken wings for a summer soiree. Normal in most air fryers, your upper temperature limit is 400 degree and you can go as low as 105 degrees for the aforementioned dehydration. Everything is dishwasher safe and easy-to-clean otherwise, making maintenance a breeze. Really, if you’re a fan of Ninja, this deal is your perfect opportunity to start air frying. And if you’re not one yet, this might be what makes you a Ninja adherent.
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.