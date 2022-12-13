This Always Pan Dupe Is Much Better Than Its Namesake

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’ve spent any time on Instagram recently, you know that the Always Pan from Our Place is just about everywhere. Even if you don’t think you’ve seen it, you likely have: it’s the pink one that advertises itself on the premise that it can do absolutely everything. I’ve tried it myself, and thought that the idea was smart—one pan that can do everything from steaming to sauteeing to frying—but that the pan itself just didn’t deliver on these promises for me. Then I tried a very similar product from the cookware brand Ninja, that fulfilled everything I hoped the Always Pan would be and more.

While the Ninja NeverStick PossiblePan comes in darker shades at first glance, a shocking contrast to the millennial pink of the Always Pan (it also comes in other colorways), the biggest contrast was how much better the Ninja pan was for actual cooking. This pan is made from aluminum and coated with a non-stick coating that is free of PTFE. I prefer this to the Always Pan ceramic surface because nothing leaches into your food this way. Because of this construction, also means it’s oven safe for higher temperatures. That’s one thing the Always Pan simply cannot promise.

Ninja CW102CP Foodi NeverStick PossiblePan Premium Set Down from $130 This multifunctional pan also comes in various interesting colors, including Smoked Paprika, Cherry Tart, and Macaron Blue.

But perhaps the very best quality of the pan is this: I’ve had mine for over a year, and it still looks brand new. If you’ve ever cooked with non-stick, you know the surface can deteriorate quickly, but with the Ninja pan, this is simply not the case. In fact, I’ve even done some testing to try and see how durable it is, and it can withstand metal utensils and steel wool (not that I’ve ever actually needed to use it).

In short, this pan does everything I want from a nonstick pan. It can saute, steam, fry, strain, simmer—I could go on, but I might run out of verbs. It cooks evenly, is durable, and can be my one go-to pan for any and every meal. Finally, a pan that really does it all.

