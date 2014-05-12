Nintendo: Sorry for No Tomodachi Gays

CHEAT SHEET
You can be anything you want to be on Nintendo's upcoming Tomodachi Life—unless you're looking for a same-sex partner. The game, set to be released on June 6, strongly features romantic relationships, but does not allow gamers to choose their sexual orientation as other games have for years. Nintendo said in an apology statement on Monday, saying it was sorry for disappointing players. "We pledge that if we create a next installment in the Tomodachi series, we will strive to design a game-play experience from the ground up that is more inclusive, and better represents all players."