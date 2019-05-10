Nipsey Hussle’s Accused Killer Eric Holder Loses His Lawyer After Death Threats

Former O.J. Simpson murder trial prosecutor Christoper Darden has pulled out from representing rapper Nipsey Hussle’s accused killer, The New York Daily News reports. In a Facebook post announcing his withdrawal from representing alleged shooter Eric Holder, Darden alluded to death threats he and his family have received. “I cannot understand why in 2019 some people would deny a black man his 6th Amendment right to counsel of his choice,” Darden wrote. “Or why defending such a man should invite threats not only against me but against my children too.” Darden is best known for prosecuting O.J. Simpson in the 1995 trial over the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman. Today, Darden reportedly works in private practice and has worked in other gang-related cases.

Holder is accused of gunning down the Grammy-nominated rapper in March in front of his store in Los Angeles. Hussle was scheduled to meet with the Los Angeles Police Department about stopping gang violence just one day after he was killed.