NJ Businessman Who Killed Brother’s Entire Family Stole Kids’ Money in the Days Prior: Suit
BRUTAL MURDERS
Keith Caneiro, who was brutally murdered alongside his wife and children in 2018, allegedly told his father-in-law just days before the murders that he believed his older brother, Paul, had stolen $90,000 from his children’s college funds. The new details were contained in a lawsuit filed by Keith’s surviving father. The Caneiro brothers, who had a business together, had been fighting about finances for months. Keith allegedly told others that he planned to end Paul’s $225,000 annual salary. Then, on Nov. 20, authorities found Keith, his wife, 11-year old son, and eight-year-old daughter killed in their burning New Jersey mansion. Paul was charged with the murders and has been in a New Jersey county jail for two years. His trial has been put on hold indefinitely in wake of COVID-19.