N.J. Lawmaker Dies in Statehouse

New Jersey Assemblyman Alex DeCroce died Monday night in the bathroom of the Statehouse, just moments after the 214th Legislature held its final vote. DeCroce, 75, was found collapsed in the first-floor bathroom of the Statehouse around 11:30 p.m. The only physician on hand, Assemblyman Herb Conaway, attended to DeCroce—but he was soon declared dead. The cause of death is not known. An emotional New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, whom DeCroce helped mentor into politics, was seen arriving at the Statehouse after midnight in a Notre Dame T-shirt under a suit jacket, loafers, and no socks, and hugging lawmakers. Christie canceled Tuesday’s State of the State address and is expected to eulogize DeCroce before the legislature. DeCroce had represented Morris County for more than 20 years and served as the minority leader of the legislature since 2003.