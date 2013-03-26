N.J. Man Wins $338M Powerball Jackpot

CHEAT SHEET
Sometimes it pays to be a creature of habit … as in it pays $338.3 million. That’s what Pedro Quezada of Passaic, N.J.—an immigrant father who buys lotto tickets and two or three bottles of beer every day from the same liquor store—learned when he claimed the Powerball jackpot Monday night. The $338.3 million haul is the fourth biggest in Powerball history. Quezada, who came to the U.S. 26 years ago and worked in a factory until opening his own bodega in 2006, has been struggling with debt for years. “I was praying so much for this,” he said.