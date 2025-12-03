“No” as a Complete Sentence and the Virtues of Warm Beverages—Power 100 Guests Give Uber Interviews

The Daily Beast’s Power 100 is a luncheon for leaders to meet, connect, and celebrate the power of women’s spaces. This year, we picked up comedian Zarna Garg, her COO (and daughter) Zoya Garg, news anchor Linsey Davis, and The Looker Senior Editor Sam Escobar in Uber rides on the way to the event.

In each car, we asked our riders to give their opinion on the power of women’s spaces. Davis spoke about the ease by which men say “no” to things without apology. She reflected on how being in groups of women helped give her the confidence to use “no” as a complete sentence.

The Gargs discussed how women tend to drink hot beverages like tea when they get together. Non-alcoholic drinks give them a sense of comfort as opposed to pressure.

Both groups landed at the venue in midtown Manhattan to enjoy a room full of 96 other female leaders. The Daily Beast’s Power 100 happens biannually in New York City and Los Angeles.

