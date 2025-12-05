Zarna Garg, Linsey Davis, Zoya Garg, and Sam Escobar Share Their Thoughts on the Way to The Power 100

We captured comedian Zarna Garg, her COO (and daughter) Zoya Garg, news anchor Linsey Davis, and The Looker Senior Editor Sam Escobar’s Uber rides to the Daily Beast’s Power 100—a luncheon for female leaders across industries. On the ride, the four media pros discussed networking tips, the problem with “faking it” without practice, and the NYC restaurants that are too good to gatekeep.

Zarna Garg started the ride by reminding Zoya that it’s okay to network at these events. She said, “That’s what we’re there for.” Davis shared her opinion on “faking it until you make it,” explaining that people can sense if you don’t know what you’re doing, so practicing beforehand can make all the difference. Escobar added that “faking it” sometimes leads to imposter syndrome, which can be self-defeating.

The Gargs were also asked to divulge their favorite spots to eat in the city. Bungalow, Semma, and the Sweetgreen on the Upper East Side all landed at the top of their list.

