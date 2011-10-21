No Cellphone-Cancer Link

CHEAT SHEET
You can keep talking on your cellphone; there's still no evidence it causes cancer. A Danish study surveyed 350,000 people—the largest such study yet—and found that there was no difference in cancer rates between people who had used a cellphone for about a decade and those who did not. Last year a study found no clear connection between phones and cancer, but it did find a possible association between very heavy phone use and a rare form of brain tumor. The study was too small to make a scientific case, but it led the International Agency for Research on Cancer to classify cellphones as "possibly carcinogenic," alongside coffee and gasoline exhaust.