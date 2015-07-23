No Criminal Probe Requested on Hillary

CHEAT SHEET
Contrary to media reports, the Justice Department has not been asked by two inspectors general to open a criminal investigation into whether Hillary Clinton mismanaged classified government information on a private email account she used while serving as secretary of state. The New York Times reported Thursday night that a request was made following a June 29 memo from the State Department and intelligence agencies that said the Democratic presidential contender’s private account included “hundreds of potentially classified emails.” On Friday, the Justice Department said it had simply received a referral related to the potential compromise of classified information, not a criminal referral.