No 'Death Grip' on Verizon iPhone

The new Verizon iPhone may be lacking several features of the AT&T version, but at least one important correction has been made: No more “death grip.” Apple has corrected in the Verizon version the antenna flaw that caused some AT&T users to drop their calls. Upon holding the Verizon phone in the typical 'bad signal' spots, it still managed to hold four bars—though full range will show five bars. The CDMA phone is also have a WiFi mobile hotspot capabilities, something the AT&T iPhone4 does not have. However, the AT&T version has global roaming and simultaneous voice and data capabilities. The Verizon iPhone goes on sale February 10.