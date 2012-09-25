No Google Maps Plan for iPhone 5

CHEAT SHEET
Don’t get your hopes up, new iPhone 5 users. Google Inc. has no plans to create an iPhone 5–compatible version of its oh-so-handy Google Maps app after Apple ditched it for an original alternative. The lack of Google Maps on the latest Apple creation has been a disappointment to many consumers, as the Apple map service is filled with errors. “I think it would have been better if they had kept ours. But what do I know?” Google executive chairman Eric Schmidt told reporters in Tokyo. When asked whether iPhone 5 users would be able to download Google Maps through the Apple Store, Schmidt replied, “We have not done anything yet.’