No Grand Jury in Trayvon Case

The special prosecutor tasked with deciding whether to press charges against the man who shot Trayvon Martin has decided not to hand the case to a grand jury. Florida State Attorney Angela Corey will now decide whether or not to press charges against shooter George Zimmerman. "We want to believe that this would be a positive sign that the prosecutor has enough information to arrest Trayvon Martin's killer," said the attorney for Martin's family. Meanwhile, Trayvon's mother Sybrina Fulton said that she's "prayerful" that Zimmerman will be arrested.