No One Wants to Give Hunter Biden Cash to Help Fight Legal Woes: Report
‘NOBODY’
The president’s son is in a pinch having racked up over $10 million and counting in legal fees, CNN reports, leaving him to seek out new ways to fundraise ahead of his trial on gun charges. Hunter Biden attained his substantial legal tab across his custody challenge and divorce, as well as during the many years he spent under investigation by the federal government, according to CNN. Joe Biden has yet to come to his aid and Hunter Biden’s team is apparently weighing how best to proceed with raising new money without running afoul of campaign finance laws or other obstacles that could cause a headache for his father’s re-election effort. “Nobody will help him financially,” one source told CNN. Hunter Biden pled not guilty to gun charges after a plea deal with prosecutors unraveled, teeing up a trial and further legal expenses down the road.