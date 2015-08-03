No One Will Hire Darren Wilson as a Cop

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The New Yorker
Former Ferguson, Missouri, police officer Darren Wilson, who shot dead 18-year-old Michael Brown last August, says he can’t get a job as a policeman. Wilson, who was cleared on any criminal charges, told The New Yorker that “It’s too hot an issue, so it makes me unemployable.” Wilson now lives in anonymity in the suburbs of St. Louis. He worked briefly stocking inventory at a boot store, but says he stopped after reporters kept calling the business.