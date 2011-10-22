No Post-Mortem for Gaddafi

It doesn't look like the United Nations will be getting its investigation after all. The Misrata fighters who captured Gaddafi have rejected demands from the U.N. And human rights groups for an investigation into Gaddafi's death. "There will be no post-mortem today, nor any day," a Misrata military council spokesman said. Videos showing Gaddafi and his son captured alive, then dead shortly afterward, raised suspicions that they had been executed. Libyan soldiers say he was killed by his own guards in a cross-fire. Even if there is to be no investigation, Libyan officials are at odds over what to do with the body—whether to bury it in Sirte, where he was captured, or in Misrata, where his body was taken, or at a secret location, in order to keep it from becoming a shrine. In the meantime, it is being held in a shopping-center freezer where people are lining up to see it.
