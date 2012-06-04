No Pseudonyms in Sandusky Trial

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Associated Press
Jerry Sandusky’s alleged victims will have to use their own names in court, Judge John Cleland ruled in Pennsylvania on Monday. The judge also said that no form of communication—including tweets or other electronic media—will be allowed from the courtroom. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday for the case, in which the former Penn State assistant football coach stands accused of having sexually abused 10 boys. Sandusky faces 52 charges spread out over 15 years. The former coach, who has been confined to his home pending trial, has denied the charges. Two hundred fifty reporters have registered to attend Sandusky’s trial, according to The Associated Press.