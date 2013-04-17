CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    No Terrorist Insurance For Boston Bombings

    SORRY

    Don Emmert

    After initially avoiding the “T” word, President Obama called the Boston Marathon bombings “an act of terrorism” Tuesday. But the term may not hold up when it comes to insurance coverage. As devastating as it was, it’s unlikely that the Boston attack will be covered under the Terrorism Risk Insurance Program, a system put in place by Congress after the 9/11 attacks in attempt to divvy up catastrophic losses between the U.S. government and private insurers. To qualify for terrorism coverage, property and casualty insurance losses must top $5 million, and experts say the Boston attacks will likely fall short of that figure.

    Read it at The Wall Street Journal