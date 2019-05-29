Body of Missing Maui Hiker Noah Mina Found

Missing Maui hiker Noah Mina’s body was found early Wednesday, a spokeswoman for the family said in a statement. A crew of searchers spotted Mina’s body about “300 feet below a fall line in the summit region of Mauna Kahalawai,” according to spokeswoman Kaimana Brummel. “The family would like to thank the community for their prayers and support and ask for privacy at this time.” Brummel told The Daily Beast the family would soon be releasing a full statement, along with updates on services and the GoFundMe page. “It was not the results they were hoping for,” Brummel said of Mina’s family. “They are trying to find solace.”