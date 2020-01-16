Nobel Peace Prize Nominee Admits to Having Sex With Minor, Child Porn Charges
One-time Nobel Peace Prize nominee Joel Davis admitted to having sex with a minor and possessing child porn on Thursday after being recognized for his work to end sexual violence against minors, authorities say. The 24-year-old reportedly admitted to a Manhattan federal court judge to arranging to meet a 15-year-old for sex and engaging in sexual acts in 2018. He was also allegedly found to have possessed child porn featuring kids younger than the age of 12. According to the New York Post, Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said he could get a life sentence. Just three years before allegedly committing the sex crimes, he was nominated for the Peace Prize for his efforts with the Youth to End Sexual Violence organization. His sentencing date is scheduled for May 7.