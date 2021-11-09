Nobel Peace Prize Winner Malala Ties the Knot in Small Home Ceremony
‘PRECIOUS DAY’
Malala Yousafzai revealed she married her partner Asser Malik on Tuesday in a surprise social media update. “Today marks a precious day in my life,” the girls’ education activist wrote. “Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families.” She asked for prayers and said she was “excited to walk together for the journey ahead.”
Malik works as a general manager of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s High Performance Centre, according to his Twitter. Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner in history, told British Vogue earlier this year that until she attended Oxford University and watched her friends begin to settle down, she had thought she would never get married. “I didn’t realize that you’re not the same person all the time,” Yousafzai said. “You change as well and you’re growing.”