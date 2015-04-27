‘Nobody’ in Nepal Airport’s Tower

CHEAT SHEET

    An Associated Press reporter who landed at Kathmandu airport in Nepal said his flight’s captain reported that nobody is in the control tower. “That meant we could taxi no farther, and we were trapped on the tarmac,” Todd Pitman writes. That chaos has congested the country’s main airport to the point that relief flights from India were turned away temporarily. At least 4,000 are dead and 30,000 homeless after Saturday’s earthquake devastated the country. Aftershocks are still being felt. “We are appealing for tents, dry goods, blankets, mattresses, and 80 different medicines... that we desperately need now,” said rescue coordinator Lila Mani Poudyal. “We don’t have the helicopters that we need or the expertise to rescue the people trapped.”

