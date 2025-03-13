Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
World
‘Nobody Is Safe’: Canada Sends World a Warning Against Trump
‘UNJUSTIFIABLE’
The country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs shared a blunt message ahead of a G7 meeting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio this week.
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Night News Reporter
Updated
Mar. 12 2025
11:35PM EDT
/
Published
Mar. 12 2025
11:08PM EDT
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Night News Reporter
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Opinion
The Viral ‘Debate’ Video That Proves Most MAGA Voters Are a Lost Cause
Michael Ian Black
Trumpland
RFK Jr.: It Would Be Better if ‘Everybody Got Measles’
Leigh Kimmins
U.S. News
Trump Has Harsh Response to Federal Workers Losing Jobs
Erkki Forster
U.S. News
Newsom Roasted Over Statue Erected of Himself
Kenneal Patterson
Politics
Fans Outraged Over Gwen Stefani’s ‘Christian’ MAGA Makeover
Emell Derra Adolphus