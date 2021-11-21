Nobody’s Buying China’s Latest Videos of Missing #MeToo Tennis Star Peng Shuai

New video of tennis star Peng Shuai released by Chinese state media on Sunday has stoked skepticism about her well being. The footage, which was tweeted by the editor of state newspaper Global Times—even though Twitter is banned in China—shows Peng signing giant tennis balls held by children and waving to what may or may not be a crowd in front of her.

Immediately, the spokesperson for the World Tennis Association, which Friday said it would boycott China if she is not heard from soon, called the footage “insufficient.” Steve Simon, the WTA chief, said they have tried unsuccessfully to reach her since she made stunning allegations of sexual harassment against the former vice president Zhang Gaoli Nov. 2.

“While it is positive to see her, it remains unclear if she is free and able to make decisions and take actions on her own, without coercion or external interference,” Simon said. “This video alone is insufficient. As I have stated from the beginning, I remain concerned about Peng Shuai’s health and safety and that the allegation of sexual assault is being censored and swept under the rug. I have been clear about what needs to happen and our relationship with China is at a crossroads.”

A second clip appeared several hours later on another state media channel—again via Twitter, which implies it is meant for the global audience rather than Chinese population who may know nothing about her allegations. In the second image, she is seen signing giant tennis balls for young aspiring players with a caption saying she was doing so as “a way of inspiring more kids to play tennis.”

Sunday’s footage followed the release of photos and video of Peng in a restaurant in Beijing where she cannot be heard speaking but her dining partners somewhat awkwardly discuss the date to try to prove it is recent— including one person saying, “Tomorrow is November 20th” before being corrected by another who said, “It is the 21st.” A photo supposedly from her Chinese social media account, also released on Friday, was met with suspicion after a cursor was seen in the screenshot.

Concern for Peng, 35, has gained international attention with White House press secretary Jen Psaki expressing President Joe Biden’s “deep concern” and demanding China provide “independent, verifiable proof” of the missing star’s whereabouts and freedom of expression.

The UK Foreign Office also demanded that China address the issue of her safety and her allegations. “Everyone should be allowed to speak out without fear of repercussions,” it said in a statement. “All reports of sexual assault, anywhere in the world, should be investigated.”

The United Nations Human Rights office has also weighed in, calling for a response from the Chinese Communist party. “It would be important to have proof of her whereabouts and well being,” UN Human Rights spokesperson Liz Throssell told reporters. “We are calling for an investigation with full transparency into her allegation of sexual assault.”

Peng made her original allegations in a post on Chinese social media platform Weibo, but it was removed within 30 minutes by Chinese censors who also scrubbed the Chinese internet of her name and even references to tennis. She said the former vice president forced her to have sex with him and to carry out a sexual relationship.

“I know that for someone of your eminence, Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli, you’ve said that you’re not afraid,” Peng wrote in the deleted post. “But even if it’s just me, like an egg hitting a rock, or a moth to the flame, courting self-destruction, I’ll tell the truth about you.”