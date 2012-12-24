NORAD Tracks Santa’s Route

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at USA Today
No really, he's coming to town. Volunteers at NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) are tracking Santa Claus’s progress as he delivers gifts around the world. The online map currently shows he’s just passed Pakistan and has already delivered 2 billion presents. Volunteers have fielded more than 24,000 phone calls with questions from kids asking when their presents will arrive, how reindeer fly, and if they were on the naughty or nice list. The program started in 1955 when a typo in a newspaper ad sent Santa-seekers to the local air-defense command.