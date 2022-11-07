Be Still My Cart—Nordstrom’s Early Black Friday Sale Is Officially Here

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
We’re used to seeing retail giants like Amazon, Walmart, and Target starting their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals extra early. Still, historically, Nordstrom's followed the traditional Deals Week timeline more or less. Well, not this year. As of today, you can already start shopping Nordstrom's early Black Friday Sale 2022 ahead of the post-Turkey Day madness, which means you can get a jump start with all of your holiday and gift shopping, so you're not scrambling at the last minute to cross off everyone on your list. Nordstrom’s official Black Friday sale starts on November 18, but the retailer has already marked down plenty of deals to shop before then.
As we'd expect, Nordstrom's stellar holiday deals sale is chock full of massive discounts sitewide, from premium kitchen accessories to designer denim, and plenty of affordable gifting options with universal appeal. Best of all, there is a slew of deals on brands that rarely get marked down, including UGG, Ganni, Reformation, Acne Studios, Barbour, and so many more.
If last year's deals indicate what's to come, we'll see even more deals across all categories with price slashes up to 60 percent off and an additional 25 percent off clearance items. With a huge selection, we’ve narrowed it down to some of our favorite early Nordstrom early Black Friday sale deals to shop ahead of the main event later this month.
Farm Rio Toucanissimo Cardigan
Down from $210
UGG Ultra Mini Classic Boot
Down from $140
The North Face Men's TKA Kataka Fleece Pullover
Down from $99
Le Creuset Set of 2 Toughened Nonstick PRO Fry Pans
Down from $240
Too Faced Pumpkin Spice Palette
Down from $54
Good American Good Straight Coated Jeans
Down from $180
UGG Men’s Hyde Slipper
Down from $100
Allsaints Captain Leather Tote Bag
Down from $379
