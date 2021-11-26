Nordstrom's Cyber Monday Beauty Sale Includes La Mer & NuFace at up to 30% Off
Consider this your friendly PSA: Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales aren't exclusive to style gurus and technology buffs. Makeup and skincare lovers can score major savings on their holy grail products, too, and prices have already started dropping around the Nordstrom beauty department.
Now through November 26th, over 600 beauty items, including skincare, style tools, palettes, and everything in between, are marked down on Nordstrom.com. Discounts range from 10 to 65% off brands like T3, Mario Badescu, Clarins, Valentino, Atelier, and more. Below, we’re calling out some of the best Nordstrom Black Friday Beauty Deals, so you don’t have to sift through the stockpile (unless you want to, then we say go for it).
- NUFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device for $237.30 (originally $339)
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Mechanical Brow Pencil for $16.10 (originally $23)
- Giorgio Armani Lip Luminous Silk Foundation for $37-54 (originally $44-$64)
- Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Midnight Eau de Parfum for $82.50-$115 (originally $115-$165)
- 15% Off best-selling La Mer, including Creme de La Mar Soft Cream for $80-$450 (originally $95-$530)
- Kiehl’s Since 1851 Avocado Nourishing Hydration Mask for $22.50 (originally $45)
- Take 15% off Sisley Paris skincare and cosmetics, including the celebrity-favorite Black Rose Cream Mask for $146.20 (originally $172)
- Perricone MD Vitamin C Ester Brightening Overall Treatment for $41.40 (originally $99)
