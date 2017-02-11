Nordstrom Data: Ivanka Trump’s Brand Sales Plummeted

Ivanka Trump’s brand sales at Nordstrom plummeted during the last fiscal year, according to internal data obtained by The Wall Street Journal. Sales declined by 32 percent last fiscal year and worsened as the presidential election last November neared. After Nordstrom announced it would no longer sell the materials—citing poor sales performance—boosters of President Donald Trump accused the department store chain of anti-Trump bias. Trump himself accused Nordstrom of treating his daughter “so unfairly.” Top White House aide Kellyanne Conway drew fierce criticism over a likely government ethics violation when she said during a national TV appearance, “go buy Ivanka’s stuff.” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Conway was “counseled” after the flub.
