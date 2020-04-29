Here’s a Three-Step Process to Make Your Home Office as Zen as Possible
Spending so much time in your home shines a lot on all the things that could be...better. Whether it’s a wilting desk plant, a junk drawer that’s nearly too full to close, or a smell that can best be described as “funky,” you’re likely seeing your home through new eyes. Nordstrom Rack has big ol’ discounts on the goods you need to keep your home ship shape, from organizing tools, to decor, to delicious-smelling candles.
Start with your workspace, where you’re likely spending most of your days. This wire grid helps get clutter off your desk onto a stylish wall display.
Honey-Can-Do Wall Grid Kit - Chrome 8-Piece Set
Bring the outside inside with a fake plant–the greenery adds vibrancy to your living space without ANOTHER life to take care of.
14" Basil Artificial Plant in Tin Planter - Set of 2
41% off regular price
Light a candle in a clean scent to top it all off and finalize your oasis. This candle is woodsy and musky, perfect for bringing some spa-like zen to the chaos.
Orange Circle Studio Lost in Thought Signature Candle
20% off
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.