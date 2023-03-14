Your Travel Ticket Just Got an Upgrade: Nordstrom Rack Has Luxe Luggage At Bargain Prices

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I’ve always been a budget shopper when it comes to luggage and travel gear (I’d rather invest more on the actual vacation). I’ve also always considered myself a minimalist packer, which had worked out for me until I heard the dreaded words, “You’ll have to check your carry-on bag.” Perhaps it’s karma for always taking my time to get to the gate and boarding last, but it’s remarkable what can happen to a soft-sided travel bag when going through airline luggage transport (R.I.P. favorite boots). It was an unfortunate way to realize the importance of protecting your belongings while on travel. It was decidedly time for an upgrade.

I finally invested in a proper carry-on with wheels years ago—a back-saving miracle since I had traversed the follies of youth. But, after digging it up from the depths of my closet covered in dust, I realized that my old bag might not be up for the task during my next trip. It was time to start looking for a new travel sidekick yet again.

As it turns out, Scouted’s favorite retailer’s off-price site has an impressive selection of pricey luggage at bargain prices. That’s right–Nordstrom Rack has covetable name brands like Vacay, Travelpro, Sportsac, Longchamp, and more–at a fraction of the original pricing. It’s snowing today on the East Coast, but I’m California dreaming... while shopping for some new travel gear.

Another smart thing to keep in mind when packing is organization. I may not be Marie Kondo at home, but I like to travel light and be well-sorted: a bag for dirty clothes, and toiletries separated in case of leakage, so they don’t ruin clothes. So besides some new hard-sided pieces, I’m looking for organizational bags and a train case. A new make-up bag or an Adidas gym tote won’t be limited to travel, so they will do double duty even while not flying the friendly skies. Scroll through to see some top picks–and see you at the airport lounge!

Travelpro Rollmaster Expandable Carry-on Spinner Luggage Down from $320 I'm obsessed with this magenta, expandable, hard-sided carry-on from Travelpro, but if pink is not your thing, it comes in silver, too and has tons of pockets and sections built in to maximize space. Buy At Nordstrom Rack $ 124 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Vince Camuto Jania 2.0 3-Piece Luggage Set Down from $560 I've always been envious of the chic folks who have matching luggage sets and now I can join the ranks—but this set had me at “unbreakable polycarbonate.” Also available in a wallet-friendly two-piece set. Buy At Nordstrom Rack $ 279 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Geoffrey Beene Hardside Spinner & Carryall Set Down from $360 Carry it all on with this highly-rated, convenient two-piece set from Geoffrey Beene. Buy At Nordstrom Rack $ 180 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Vacay Spotlight 20-Inch Hardside Spinner Carry-On Whether in an overhead bin or checked, a splashy design makes it easy to spot your bag even with bleary eyes. Vacay offers designs, mild or wild, that will stand out from the pack. Buy At Nordstrom Rack $ 70

Robert Graham Le Clerc II Weekend Bag If you're just getting away for a few days, a sturdy weekender is still your best bet, like this one from Robert Graham. Buy At Nordstrom Rack $ 119 Free Shipping | Free Returns

